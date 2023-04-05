Marlins CF Chisholm exits with injury after steal attempt

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, shakes hands with mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI (AP) — Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He walked off with Miami manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.

