Mariners signing Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are signing 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. The lefty will report to Triple-A Tacoma by this weekend. Keuchel pitched in 10 games last season for the Minnesota Twins, starting in six. The 36-year-old enjoyed most of his success in his seven-year stint with the Houston Astros, where he also won a World Series and was a two-time All-Star.

