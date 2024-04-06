Mariners finalize minor league deal with 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have finalized a minor league deal with 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. The Mariners have assigned the left-hander to Triple-A Tacoma. The 36-year-old Keuchel is a two-time All-Star. He pitched for the Minnesota Twins last season and went 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA in 10 appearances, including six starts. That followed a 2022 season in which he went 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts while pitching for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. Keuchel was 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA for the Houston Astros in 2015.

