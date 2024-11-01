Mariners decline Jorge Polanco’s $12 million option, allowing him to become a free agent

SEATTLE (AP) — Second baseman Jorge Polanco’s $12 million option has been declined by the Seattle Mariners, who will pay a $750,000 buyout and allow him to become a free agent. Seattle also said infielder Luis Urías cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent. Polanco hit a career-low .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs this year. He was sidelined between May 26 and June 24 by a strained right hamstring. A 2019 All-Star, the 31-year-old Polanco has a .263 career average with 128 homers and 492 RBIs in 11 seasons with Minnesota and Seattle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.