Mariners agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver, AP source says

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. On Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, the Seattle Mariners bolstered their lineup, agreeing to a $24 million, two-year contract with free-agent catcher Garver. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their lineup, agreeing to a $24 million, two-year contract with free-agent catcher Mitch Garver. A person familiar with the agreement confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The 32-year-old Garver batted .270 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs in 87 games for Texas this year. He hit .226 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 14 postseason games, helping the Rangers win the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

