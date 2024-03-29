Marcus Morris Sr. signs with Cavaliers for rest of season after forward’s 10-day contract expires

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are keeping forward Marcus Morris Sr. and his toughness around for the rest of this season. Cleveland signed Morris for the last nine regular-season games and playoffs after his 10-day contract expired this week. The Cavs initially added the 14-year veteran to the roster on March 18. Morris has played in five games, averaging 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes. His presence has brought a spark and energy to the Cavs, who have struggled since the All-Star break amid a slew of injuries. The Cavs have been without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and forward Evan Mobley, and Max Strus only recently returned.

