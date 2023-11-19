Maple Leafs try to keep win streak alive, visit the Wild

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-8-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Sunday, 8 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -158, Wild +132; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 3-3-1 record at home and a 5-8-3 record overall. The Wild have committed 74 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Toronto has a 4-1-2 record in road games and a 9-5-2 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a 9-2-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has four goals and 13 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 13 goals and six assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored six goals and added nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Ryan Hartman: day to day (illness), Frederick Gaudreau: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), John Klingberg: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Murray: out (hip), Timothy Liljegren: out (lower-body), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.