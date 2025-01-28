Maple Leafs play the Wild in a non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (29-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-18-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto is 19-10-0 at home and 30-18-2 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 13-5-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Minnesota has a 29-17-4 record overall and an 18-5-3 record in road games. The Wild have a 27-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 15 goals and 53 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 23 goals and 29 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored four goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

