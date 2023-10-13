Maple Leafs host the Wild after shootout win

Minnesota Wild (1-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -173, Wild +142; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a shootout.

Toronto had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 28-12-7 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs had a 26.0% power play success rate last season, scoring 64 goals on 246 chances.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 22-15-7 record in road games last season. The Wild scored 54 power-play goals last season on 252 total chances (3.1 chances per game).

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Matt Murray: out (hip).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

