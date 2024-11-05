Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews out day-to-day with upper-body injury

TORONTO (AP) — The Maple Leafs superstar captain Auston Matthews was set to miss Tuesday night’s game against the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury. Toronto coach Craig Berube said following the morning skate Matthews, who’s listed as day-to-day, has been “fighting through” the issue but added it’s not related to the center’s past wrist problems. Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season. He picked up an assist and played more than 22 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.