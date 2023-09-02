Manager Terry Francona was among those surprised when Guardians claimed 3 pitchers from Angels

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. López and Moore were both in uniform as the Guardians began a three-game series with Tampa Bay. Giolito, the biggest name of the trio, was expected to join the team at Progressive Field later in the evening and will be activated Saturday. Francona has already slotted Giolito into the rotation to pitch Monday against the first-place Minnesota Twins.

