Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes to fuel Spurs’ 120-105 win over Knicks

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a career-high 34 points on 13-for-14 shooting in 19 minutes to become the first player in NBA history to score 34 points while playing less than 20 minutes as the San Antonio Spurs upended the New York Knicks 120-105 on Wednesday night.

Mamukelashvili, who was 7 for 7 from 3-point range, had 13 points, seven rebounds and an assist in eight minutes in the first half as San Antonio rolled to a 28-point lead.

He had 21 points in the final quarter to help the Spurs secure the victory.

Stephon Castle added 22 points as San Antonio won for the third time in eight games. Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and nine rebounds to lead New York while OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges added 14 points each. The Knicks are 3-3 since Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle.

The Spurs had their most inspiring victory since losing Victor Wembanyama (blood clot in right shoulder) and De’Aaron Fox (left pinkie surgery) to season-ending injuries.

The Spurs outscored the Knicks 38-23 in the second quarter when New York had a 3:37 scoreless stretch. The Knicks responded with a 29-16 third quarter.

Takeaways

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in his ninth game this season since returning from left ankle surgery. Robinson was 5 for 6 from the field in 17 minutes off the bench.

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan had 10 points, six rebounds and had three assists in his return to the starting lineup.

Key moment

Devin Vassell’s 3-pointer with 2:37 remaining in the first half capped a 30-7 run that put the Spurs up 61-35.

Key stat

The Spurs outrebounded the Knicks 61-48 despite having no player taller than 6-foot-9 available.

Up next

Knicks: Are at Charlotte on Thursday night.

Spurs: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

