Mahomes and Chiefs are seeking another fast start to the season

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been fast starters to the NFL season. The defending-champion Chiefs head into their opener Thursday night at home against Detroit having won eight straight regular-season openers, which is tied for the fifth longest streak of the Super Bowl era. Kansas City last lost in Week 1 back in 2014 with Alex Smith at quarterback when they fell 26-10 to Tennessee in a game played before Mahomes had even made his college debut. Mahomes has thrown at least three touchdown passes in all five of his season openers. Only three QBs have more openers with at least three TD passes in their entire careers.

