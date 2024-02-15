Maggie Flaherty’s game-winner moves Minnesota past Ottawa, 2-1 and into 1st place in PWHL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maggie Flaherty drilled a slapshot from the point past Emerance Maschmeyer for the game-winning goal as Minnesota came from behind to beat Ottawa, 2-1 to move into first place in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. After being the league’s first team to win on home ice and the first to win back-to-back home games, Minnesota had dropped its last two games at home and returned from the league’s 10-day break for national team play in second place, two points behind Montreal.

