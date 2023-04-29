Maggi gets 1st big league hits, Pirates sweep Nats 6-3, 16-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drew Maggi got his first two major league hits, three days after making his big league debut with the Pittsburgh following 13 years in the minor leagues, and the Pirates routed the Washington Nationals 16-1 Saturday night to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep.

The 34-year-old lined a 2-2 splitter from Hobie Harris into center field for an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, boosting the Pirates’ lead to 13-0 in the second game. Maggi stayed in the game at third base and added a ninth-inning double off Lane Thomas, an outfielder who pitched the ninth.

Miguel Andujar homered in his season debut as the Pirates won the opener 6-3, then hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning of the second game. Jack Suwinski had three hits in the second game, including his first career grand slam, as the Pirates scored their most runs since routing the Chicago Cubs 18-5 on July 1, 2019.

Vince Velasquez (4-2) pitched six scoreless innings in the nightcap for the Pirates, who have won four straight and 11 of 12. The Pirates, coming off four losing seasons, is 20-8 for the time since 1992, when they won their last division title.

Maggi played in 1,154 games in the minors, making 4,494 plate appearances. He was called up last weekend from Double-A Altoona when outfielder Bryan Reynolds went on the bereavement list and debuted to a standing ovation when he pinch hit Wednesday night in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Miguel Andujar gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. reacts as Pittsburgh Pirates' Miguel Andujar, back left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, right, high-fives teammates Luis Garcia and Stone Garrett after they scored on Riley Adams' double in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky Previous Next

He struck out in his debut, then grounded out, fouled out and flied out in his first start on Thursday.

Maggi was optioned to Altoona on Saturday morning and was appointed Pittsburgh’s 27th man for the doubleheader, necessitated by Friday’s rainout.

Velasquez won his fourth straight start. allowing five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Cody Bolton, a 24-year-old right-hander, followed with two scoreless innings of one-hit ball in his major league debut.

Pittsburgh chased Chad Kuhl (0-2) with a four-run fourth, capped by Carlos Santana’s RBI single that made it 8-0.

In sixth, the Pirates loaded the bases against Hobie Harris. Suwinski, already with a single and RBI-double, homered into the second deck in right center.

Kuhl allowed eight runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 inning.

Dominic Smith homered for Washington, which is last in the NL East at 9-17, including an NL-worst 2-11 at home.

In the first game, Andujar drove in three runs and Connor Joe also went deep for Pittsburgh. Rich Hill (3-2) allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out five to win his third consecutive start.

“It’s the consistency of how everyone is bringing that intensity every single day and understanding that we are boxers in a ring,” pitcher Rich Hill said. “You have to go out there and continue to keep fighting. That’s one of the best analogies that I can come up with. When that bell rings, it’s time to go. We get in between the lines and we’re the aggressor.”

Andujar, a 28-year-old infielder and outfielder claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees last September, hit .284 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games for Triple-A Indianapolis before the Pirates selected his contract on Saturday.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (1-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: RHP Wil Crowe (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Nationals: Washington added RHP Jordan Weems as its 27th man.

UP NEXT

RHP Johan Oviedo (2-1, 3.03) is to start Sunday’s series finale for the Pirates against Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (1-4, 2.93).

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.