Madsen twins combine for 11 3s, 40 points to lead Utah past Central Arkansas 98-63

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 25 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career and Utah poured in 19 3-pointers to roll past Central Arkansas 98-63. The Utes picked up where they left off in their season opener, when they drilled a school-record 19 3-pointers in a 100-59 romp past Alcorn State. They went 19 of 38 in that game and 19 of 50 in game two, missing their last five attempts at breaking the record in the last four minutes. Gabe Madsen had six triples for the second-straight game and his twin brother Mason had five again. and finished with 15 points. Mike Sharavjamts and Ezra Ausar both scored 13 for Utah, which picked up its 1,900 win..Layne Taylor scored 15 points for the Bears.

