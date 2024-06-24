Made in France: How French basketball turned so many young talents into NBA players

PARIS (AP) — Basketball’s popularity is rising in France. It might even skyrocket during the Paris Olympics. More and more kids are signing up for teams as the country churns out top NBA draft picks. Victor Wembanyama was the No. 1 selection last year and he’s helped raise the profile of the sport in his home country. Two more young Frenchmen — Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr — are expected to be top picks Wednesday. There will likely be no shortage of future prospects, either. Basketball clubs around the country have seen an increase in registrations of 70,000 in the past two years.

