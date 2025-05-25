MacIver hits go-ahead single, throws out runner to end game as A’s stop skid and Phils’ win streak

By The Associated Press
Athletics catcher Willie MacIver throws the ball to the pitcher during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sara Nevis]

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Willie MacIver had a tiebreaking single for his first big league hit in a two-run, eighth-inning rally, then capped his debut by throwing out a runner attempting to steal for the final out as the Athletics beat Philadelphia 5-4 Sunday to stop an 11-game slide and the Phillies’ nine-game winning streak.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay and third baseman Miguel Andujar were ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire Roberto Ortiz with the score 3-3, angered over a called strike.

Philadelphia’s Trea Turner homered in the eighth off Hogan Harris for a 4-3 lead.

Matt Strahm (1-3) issued a one-out walk in the bottom half to Logan Davidson, who hit a two-run double and singled for his first hits. He made a forgettable debut Saturday when he entered as a pinch runner in the 10th inning and was thrown out at the plate, was called for obstruction and ended a 9-6 loss by striking out.

Lawrence Butler tied the score with a triple and MacIver singled to center.

A day after blowing a ninth-inning lead, Mason Miller allowed a two-out single in the ninth to Alec Bohm. Johan Rojas pinch ran and MacIver, a 28-year-old catcher who had been in the minors since 2018, threw to shortstop Jacob Wilson, who tagged the sliding Rojas on an elbow.

The A’s had to wait for a video review to uphold the call.

Tyler Ferguson (1-2) got his first win since Sept. 18. Miller, pitching for a third straight day for the first time in his big league career, got his 12th save in 14 chances.

Wilson hit a 420-foot homer on Jesús Luzardo’s first pitch as the A’s built a 3-0 first-inning lead.

Turner had three RBIs, including an RBI single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo struck out 10 in seven innings.

Key moment

A day after allowing Max Kepler’s tying ninth-inning homer, Miller retired him on a grounder starting the ninth before striking out Realmuto.

Key stat

The A’s had not lost 12 straight games in a season since 1994.

Up next

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (3-0, 3.70 ERA) starts Tuesday night at Atlanta against RHP Spencer Strider (0-2, 5.79 ERA).

Athletics: LHP JP Sears (4-4, 4.00 ERA) starts Tuesday night at Houston against RHP Hunter Brown (6-3, 2.04 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.