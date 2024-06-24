Lynx play the Liberty, aim for 7th straight win

Minnesota Lynx (13-3, 10-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (15-3, 10-1 Eastern Conference)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will attempt to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against New York Liberty.

The Liberty have gone 8-1 in home games. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 7.3.

The Lynx are 4-1 in road games. Minnesota has an 11-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New York scores 88.1 points, 14.3 more per game than the 73.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game New York gives up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lynx defeated the Liberty 84-67 in their last matchup on May 25. Alanna Smith led the Lynx with 15 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 12 points, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.