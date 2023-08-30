Luka Doncic, Mavericks to play preseason game against Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Luka Doncic is going back to where he got his start — for one game. The NBA announced that Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will play a preseason game in October against reigning EuroLeague champion Real Madrid in Spain. The game comes 35 years after the Boston Celtics played a pair of games in the Spanish capital in 1988. Doncic, a four-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team member, was just 13 when he joined Real Madrid. He became the youngest EuroLeague Final Four MVP when he led Real Madrid to the 2018 title at age 19.

