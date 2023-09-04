Lucas Giolito follows ‘crazy’ weeks by taking mound for Guardians with chance to tighten AL Central

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lucas Giolito is back in the AL Central and back in a playoff race. The veteran pitcher, who in the past month has been traded by the Chicago White Sox, waived by the Los Angeles Angels and scooped up by Cleveland in the club’s last-ditch effort to make the playoffs, starts for the Guardians on Monday as they open a three-game series against the first-place Minnesota Twins. Giolito spent six-plus seasons facing the Guardians and is thrilled to be joining a team he has admired from afar. The 29-year-old couldn’t have imagined how his season would unfold and hopes to finish it with a flurry.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.