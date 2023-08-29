LPGA Tour goes to Portland, Europe has final Ryder Cup qualifying in Switzerland

Three teams are all set, one to go. The LPGA Tour is at the Portland Classic, having just finished qualifying and making picks for the Solheim Cup team. Europe completed its team last week. The United States has its Ryder Cup team. The European tour is in Switzerland. That’s the final qualifying event before Luke Donald makes his six captain’s picks. Otherwise, it’s a light week for the biggest tours. The PGA Tour ended its season and is off for the next two weeks. The PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour already are taking a break this week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.