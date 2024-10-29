LPGA Tour goes to Japan as the only main tour in action

The LPGA Tour has the stage to itself this week in the wee hours of the morning in the U.S. The LPGA wraps up its Asia Swing with the Toto Japan Classic. The PGA Tour is off as it returns from Japan. The European tour is off getting ready for its closing stretch. The PGA Tour Champions is off preparing for its season finale. The Toto Japan Classic is the oldest of the LPGA’s Asian stops dating to 1973. Ruoning Yin has won two of three tournaments on the Asia Swing. She is not in the field this week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.