Loyd wins scoring title, but late run lifts Sparks over Storm 91-89

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, setting a league record on her way to the scoring title, but the Los Angeles Sparks closed out the regular season with a 12-2 run to pull out a 91-89 victory over the Storm. Loyd sank 9 of 22 shots for the Storm (11-29), who end the season on a four-game losing streak. She finished the season with a record 939 points. Former teammate Breanna Stewart, now playing for the New York Liberty, was second with 919 as the league expanded its regular season to 40 games. Loyd led the league with an average of 24.6 points per game. Stewart averaged 23.0. Loyd scored 25 or more points 21 times this season. No other player had more than 15.

