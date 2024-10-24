Losing streak will end when USC hosts Rutgers in World Series nightcap

The Southern California Trojans and Rutgers Scarlett Knights will each try to end a three-game losing streak in Los Angeles on Friday night. The Trojans’ latest defeat came at Maryland, blowing another fourth quarter lead before falling 29-28. The Scarlet Knights came up short in a 35-32 home loss to UCLA. The late-night start on Fox follows Game 1 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

