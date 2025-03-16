Los Angeles brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Los Angeles Kings (36-20-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-25-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to extend a five-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 37-25-5 overall and 15-15-2 at home. The Wild have given up 192 goals while scoring 181 for a -11 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has a 36-20-9 record overall and a 13-17-5 record in road games. The Kings have a 29-0-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the previous meeting. Trevor Moore led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 27 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

