Lonzo Ball set to play for first time in nearly 3 years when Bulls meet Timberwolves on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect point guard Lonzo Ball to play for the first time in nearly three years after being sidelined because of a knee injury when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason game on Wednesday. Coach Billy Donovan says the plan is to have Ball play the final two preseason games. Cleveland visits Friday, before Chicago opens the season at New Orleans on Oct. 23. Ball was slowed by COVID last month, and the Bulls are still trying to get a handle on how much activity leads to knee soreness. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, 2022. He underwent a cartilage and meniscus transplant in his left knee last year after several procedures failed to fix his injury.

