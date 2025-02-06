Lonzo Ball agrees to a 2-year extension with the Chicago Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and point guard Lonzo Ball agreed to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding the 27-year-old after he battled back from injuries that caused him to miss two seasons. Ball is averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 assists per game in 30 games this season after he was forced out of the previous two seasons due to multiple issues with his left knee. He underwent a cartilage and meniscus transplant in the knee last year after several procedures failed to fix his injury.

