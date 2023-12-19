Long losing streaks are uncomfortable for NBA players. It can be part of their pro indoctrination

Pick an NBA player’s name, any name, and they’re not hard-wired for skids. Players like top draft pick Victor Wembanyama typically have been on winning teams before coming to the NBA, not ones that stack up defeats at historic rates. For Wembanyama, along with youngsters like Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson in Detroit and Bilal Coulibaly of Washington, losing has become part of their NBA education. Misery does love company, and the Pistons, losers of 24 straight games, have some in the Spurs and Wizards. Despite the presence of Wembanyama, the Spurs have dropped 19 of 20 games, while the Wizards have lost 16 of 18.

