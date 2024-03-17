Long Beach State wins Big West title, takes coach Dan Monson dancin’ in final season with Beach

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Lassina Traore had a career-high 25 points, Marcus Tsohonis scored 25 and hit two clutch free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining to help No. 4 seed Long Beach State beat second-seeded UC Davis 74-70 in the championship game of the Big West Conference Tournament, sending coach Dan Monson to the NCAA Tournament in his final season with the Beach. It was an improbable run for the Beach after the school announced on Monday it would part ways with Monson after 17 seasons.

