Lodolo tosses 7 strong innings as the Reds top the Rockies 8-1

DENVER (AP) — Nick Lodolo allowed just two hits through seven shutout innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the struggling Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Sunday.

The Rockies have dropped six in a row and are 4-23, the worst start in franchise history. They have lost all nine of the series they have played.

Lodolo didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the sixth inning when Jordan Beck reached on a single to shortstop. The Reds appealed the call but it was upheld upon review, ending the no-hit bid.

Noelvi Marte had three of Cincinnati’s 14 hits.

Kyle Farmer singled off the bag at third base in the seventh inning and Alan Trejo, acquired from Texas on Saturday and added to the 26-man roster Sunday, singled leading off the eighth and scored on Beck’s sacrifice fly.

Lodolo (3-2) struck out nine in his longest outing of the season to help the Reds win their fourth in a row.

His teammates gave him all the support he needed with a three-run first inning off Bradley Blalock (0-1). They tacked on four more in the fifth to chase Blalock, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his first start and third appearance of the season.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the fifth, reliever Jimmy Herget was called for a balk on his first delivery of the day. That allowed Jose Trevino to score and opened up another big inning for Cincinnati.

Key stats

The Reds have 17 no-hitters over three centuries. The last one came May 7, 2021, when Wade Miley won at Cleveland.

Up next

RHP Nick Martinez (0-3, 5.40) opens a four-game home series against St. Louis on Monday night. RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86) is on the mound for the first of three games against Atlanta on Monday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.