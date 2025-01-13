Lions prepare for a new foe in the Commanders instead of a rematch with the Rams or Vikings

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell answers questions after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are back from a three-day weekend and preparing to face the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Detroit earned the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Washington’s victory over Tampa Bay spared the Lions a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams or the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Lions expect to have running back David Montgomery back for the game after he suffered a knee injury that was thought to be season-ending. The Commanders enter having won five straight.

