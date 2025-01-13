Lions prepare for a new foe in the Commanders instead of a rematch with the Rams or Vikings

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are back from a three-day weekend and preparing to face the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Detroit earned the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Washington’s victory over Tampa Bay spared the Lions a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams or the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Lions expect to have running back David Montgomery back for the game after he suffered a knee injury that was thought to be season-ending. The Commanders enter having won five straight.

