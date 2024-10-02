Lions may be able to lean on a Jared Goff-led offense that got its groove back going into bye week

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions got their groove back offensively going into their bye week. Led by Jared Goff’s perfect game, Detroit more than doubled its previous scoring average in a 42-29 win over Seattle on Monday night. Goff’s poor play raised some concerns after the first two games when he had more interceptions than touchdown passes after signing a $212 million, four-year contract extension. He bounced back with a strong game in Week 3 and was even better in Week 4, throwing the most passes without an incompletion in a game against the Seahawks.

