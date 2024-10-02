Lions may be able to lean on a Jared Goff-led offense that got its groove back going into bye week

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions got their groove back offensively going into their bye week. Led by Jared Goff’s perfect game, Detroit more than doubled its previous scoring average in a 42-29 win over Seattle on Monday night. Goff’s poor play raised some concerns after the first two games when he had more interceptions than touchdown passes after signing a $212 million, four-year contract extension. He bounced back with a strong game in Week 3 and was even better in Week 4, throwing the most passes without an incompletion in a game against the Seahawks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.