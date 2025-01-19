Lions cornerback Amik Robertson broke his arm in loss to Commanders in divisional round

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson broke his arm in a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders. He was hurt on Washington’s second snap and walked off the field in tears in Saturday night’s divisional playoff game. He was hurt tackling receiver Terry McLaurin. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was evaluated for a concussion and missed one possession after taking a hit while defending a pick-6. Backup Teddy Bridgewater filled in and led a touchdown drive. Commanders guard Sam Cosmi suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and was later ruled out.

