Lions coach Dan Campbell has gone for it on 4th down an NFL-record 151 times in a 4-season span

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell has redefined four-down territory. The Detroit Lions go for it on fourth down almost anywhere on the field under their aggressive coach, whose fearless mentality has reshaped the franchise’s culture and led to record-breaking results. Campbell has kept his offense on the field a league-high 151 times on fourth down over the last four seasons. He’s the only NFL coach to go for it that many times in a four-year span since at least 1991, according to Sportradar. The Lions have a bye this weekend as the NFC’s top seed and will play the lowest-seeded remaining team next weekend.

