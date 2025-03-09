Lions and oft-injured DE Marcus Davenport agree on 1-year deal worth up to $4.75M, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions and edge rusher Marcus Davenport agreed on a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the agreements had not been announced. Linebacker Derrick Barnes and the team reached an agreement earlier in the week on a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million, the person confirmed. Barnes and Davenport were among the many players whose 2024 season was cut short by injury, hurting the team’s chances of living up to Super Bowl expectations.

