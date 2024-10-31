Lightning try to keep win streak going, visit the Wild

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-1-2, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning aim to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has gone 1-0-1 in home games and 6-1-2 overall. The Wild have given up 23 goals while scoring 34 for a +11 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay has a 3-2-0 record in road games and a 7-3 record overall. The Lightning have allowed 28 goals while scoring 39 for a +11 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 4-2 in the last meeting. Frederick Gaudreau led the Wild with two goals.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.