Leger-Walker scores 26 points, leads No. 24 Washington State women past Gonzaga 77-72 in OT

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 26 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and No. 24 Washington State turned back Gonzaga 77-72. The Cougars made 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and free throw in the extra period while Gonzaga was limited to Kaylynne Truong’s free throws and 3. The Bulldogs were 1 of 7. Truong, who had 22 points, hit a 25-foot at the buzzer to force overtime. WSU opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run for the biggest lead of the game, 53-43. Kaylynne Truong and her twin sister combined for six-straight points for a 62-61 Gonzaga lead with less than 30 seconds to go. Leger-Walker scored the last six points for WSU, with her free throws with six seconds to go making it 67-64.

