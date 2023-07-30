Lee Hodges gets his 1st PGA tour victory with a wire-to-wire win at the 3M Open, by 7 strokes

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Lee Hodges shot a 67 in the final round for a wire-to-wire title at the 3M Open and his first tour victory. He set tournament records with a 260 and a seven-stroke win in his 65th career start. Hodges started the day with a five-stroke lead on J.T. Poston. The 28-year-old Alabama native was up by three entering the par-5 last hole before tapping in a short putt for his third birdie of the round. Poston had a triple bogey and dropped into a three-way tie for second place with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.

