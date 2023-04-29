LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has led the Los Angeles Lakers into the second round of the playoffs with a chance to go much further. After losing their first five games under rookie head coach Darvin Ham, after beginning the season 2-10, after sitting six games under .500 on Valentine’s Day, the Lakers have been on a major roll ever since the trade deadline. While new additions D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura have contributed impressively, the 38-year-old James has led the charge.

