Law takes share of golf lead in UAE after strong finish

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — David Law’s strong finish has give the Scot a share of the lead with Adrian Meronk and Rasmus Højgaard at the halfway point of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Law’s bogey-free 8-under 64 included an eagle and three birdies over the last five holes at Al Hamra Golf Club. He’s at 11-under overall. Polish golfer Meronk made seven birdies in his 65 including four straight from the 11th hole. Højgaard’s 67 included six birdies and a costly bogey on the 16th when he had briefly been in the lead at 12 under. The Dane is the twin brother of defending champion Nicolai. Nicolai is four shots off the pace.

