Lauren Jackson ends Olympic career with a fifth medal as Australia wins bronze in women’s basketball

PARIS (AP) — Lauren Jackson ended her illustrious international career with a fifth Olympic medal. The 43-year-old Australian star has now won three silver medals and two bronze after the Opals beat Belgium, moving her into a tie for second for the most decorated Olympic women’s basketball player ever. Only Diana Taurasi has more with six. Jackson didn’t play much in this Olympics, which she said will allow her to remember everything compared to when she was playing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.