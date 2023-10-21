Lastovka’s last-second field goal lifts Youngstown State over Illinois State 41-38

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw a career-high four touchdown passes and Andrew Lastovka kicked a 37-yard field goal as time ran out to give Youngstown State a 41-38 win over Illinois State. Davidson threw a 6-yard TD pass to Dra Rushton for a 38-35 lead before Ian Wagner tied it for the Redbirds with a 35-yard field goal. The Penguins followed by eating up the final 4:18 on the clock with a 10-play, 55-yard drive capped by Lastovka’s game-winner. The teams were tied at 28-all at halftime. Tyshon King had a career-high 148 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries for the Penguins. Zack Annexstad threw a career-best five TDs, three of those to Daniel Sobkowicz, who had 11 catches for a career-high 170 yards.

