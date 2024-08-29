Last-place Sparks snap 7-game losing streak with 94-88 win over WNBA-leading Liberty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, rookie Rickea Jackson added 19 and the last-place Los Angeles Sparks beat the WNBA-leading New York Liberty 94-88 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Rae Burrell tied her season high with 18 points for the Sparks. New York has lost two of its last three games following an eight-game winning streak. Breanna Stewart led New York with 32 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and six assists. Ionescu has made a 3-pointer in 55 consecutive games, tying Diana Taurasi for the second-longest streak in WNBA history.

