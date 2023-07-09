Las Vegas plays Minnesota after Wilson’s 21-point game

Las Vegas Aces (16-2, 8-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-9, 7-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -11.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas takes on the Minnesota Lynx after A’ja Wilson scored 21 points in the Aces’ 80-78 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 7-4. Minnesota is seventh in the WNBA with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Aces are 8-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA allowing 78.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won 93-62 in the last meeting on June 19. Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is shooting 47.8% and averaging 22.0 points for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Young is averaging 19.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 19.7 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 93.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Aces: Kelsey Plum: out (illness), Riquna Williams: out (back).

