Landry Shamet scores 29 after replacing Bridges after 6 seconds, leads Knicks past Nets 113-105

NEW YORK (AP) — Landry Shamet scored a season-high 29 points, playing starter’s minutes after replacing Mikal Bridges just 6 seconds into the game, and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-105 on Sunday.

Bridges started the game to extend his consecutive games streak to 556, having never missed a game in his NBA or college career. After the Knicks lost the jump ball, he committed a foul and left the game.

Bridges was the only starter who played for the Knicks, who rested Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby before the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference opens the playoffs against No. 6 Detroit next weekend.

Cam Payne added 21 points and Precious Achiuwa had 18 for the Knicks, who beat the Nets for the 10th straight time and finished the season 51-31.

Tyrese Martin and Trendon Watford each scored 20 points for the Nets, who finished 26-56.

Takeaways

Knicks: Coach Tom Thibodeau opted to rest his regulars and avoid potential injury, rather than give them a chance to find some rhythm after the Knicks had acknowledged not playing well and needing to fix things after dropping their previous three games this week.

Nets: Brooklyn had already shut down most of its top players for the season long before Sunday.

Key moment

Bridges played 2 seconds longer in the regular-season finale at Barclays Center than he did two years ago, when he was playing for the Nets. He committed a foul and checked out after 4 seconds of that game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key stat

The all-time series was tied through last season. The Knicks’ sweep in 2024-25 puts them up 111-107.

Up next

The Knicks will wait to learn whether Game 1 against the Pistons will be Saturday or Sunday. The Nets await their results in next month’s draft lottery.

