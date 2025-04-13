Landry Shamet scores 29 after replacing Bridges after 6 seconds, leads Knicks past Nets 113-105

By BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) dunks past Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) and Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Heather Khalifa]

NEW YORK (AP) — Landry Shamet scored a season-high 29 points, playing starter’s minutes after replacing Mikal Bridges just 6 seconds into the game, and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-105 on Sunday.

Bridges started the game to extend his consecutive games streak to 556, having never missed a game in his NBA or college career. After the Knicks lost the jump ball, he committed a foul and left the game.

Bridges was the only starter who played for the Knicks, who rested Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby before the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference opens the playoffs against No. 6 Detroit next weekend.

Cam Payne added 21 points and Precious Achiuwa had 18 for the Knicks, who beat the Nets for the 10th straight time and finished the season 51-31.

Tyrese Martin and Trendon Watford each scored 20 points for the Nets, who finished 26-56.

Takeaways

Knicks: Coach Tom Thibodeau opted to rest his regulars and avoid potential injury, rather than give them a chance to find some rhythm after the Knicks had acknowledged not playing well and needing to fix things after dropping their previous three games this week.

Nets: Brooklyn had already shut down most of its top players for the season long before Sunday.

Key moment

Bridges played 2 seconds longer in the regular-season finale at Barclays Center than he did two years ago, when he was playing for the Nets. He committed a foul and checked out after 4 seconds of that game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key stat

The all-time series was tied through last season. The Knicks’ sweep in 2024-25 puts them up 111-107.

Up next

The Knicks will wait to learn whether Game 1 against the Pistons will be Saturday or Sunday. The Nets await their results in next month’s draft lottery.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.