Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen to win the Dutch Grand Prix and cut standings gap

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Lando Norris overcame a poor start to win the Dutch Grand Prix as he became the first driver to beat Max Verstappen at the champion’s home race, as well as taking another bite out of Verstappen’s standings lead. Norris started on pole position but was slow off the line, allowing Verstappen into the lead. Norris closed the gap and overtook Verstappen into the opening corner on the 18th lap of 72 and was then on course for his second career win and the McLaren team’s third of the year.

