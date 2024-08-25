Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen to win the Dutch Grand Prix and cut standings gap

By The Associated Press
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Lando Norris overcame a poor start to win the Dutch Grand Prix as he became the first driver to beat Max Verstappen at the champion’s home race, as well as taking another bite out of Verstappen’s standings lead. Norris started on pole position but was slow off the line, allowing Verstappen into the lead. Norris closed the gap and overtook Verstappen into the opening corner on the 18th lap of 72 and was then on course for his second career win and the McLaren team’s third of the year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.