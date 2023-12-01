Lance Lynn can earn $24 million over 2 seasons in contract with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lance Lynn can earn up to $24 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Lynn is guaranteed $11 million as part of the agreement announced Nov. 21. He gets a $10 million salary next year, and the deal includes a $10 million team option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for innings in 2024: $1 million each for 170 and 190. In addition, the option price could escalate by $2 million based on innings in 2024: also $1 million each for 170 and 190.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.