Lance Lynn can earn $24 million over 2 seasons in contract with Cardinals

By The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The St. Louis Cardinals filled a couple of holes in their starting rotation Tuesday, Nov. 21, by completing one-year contracts with free-agent right-handers Gibson and Lance Lynn. The 36-year-old Gibson set career highs last season with 15 wins and 33 starts for AL East champion Baltimore. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lance Lynn can earn up to $24 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Lynn is guaranteed $11 million as part of the agreement announced Nov. 21. He gets a $10 million salary next year, and the deal includes a $10 million team option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for innings in 2024: $1 million each for 170 and 190. In addition, the option price could escalate by $2 million based on innings in 2024: also $1 million each for 170 and 190.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.