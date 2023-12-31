Lakers scratch Cam Reddish, D’Angelo Russell; Pelicans de-activate Trey Murphy III

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish and guard D’Angelo Russell have been scratched from Sunday night’s game in New Orleans. Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III also has been de-activated. All three have apparently minor injuries, leaving their status as day to day. Reddish played 22 minutes during a 108-106 loss at Minnesota on Saturday night. But Lakers coach Darvin Ham says he has been struggling with an adductor injury. Russell was involved in a collision during the game in Minnesota and Ham says he hurt his lower back. Murphy had been listed as questionable with soreness in his left knee. He had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in that knee before the regular season.

