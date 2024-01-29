Lakers’ Russell fined $15K by NBA for kicking game ball into stands after victory at Golden State

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and forward Anthony Davis (3) defend against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nic Coury]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands following a victory against Golden State. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars made the announcement. Russell booted the ball after LeBron James’ two free throws with 1.2 seconds left capped a frantic finish to the second overtime in a 145-144 Lakers victory at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry’s 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left had put Golden State ahead.

