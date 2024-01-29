Lakers’ Russell fined $15K by NBA for kicking game ball into stands after victory at Golden State

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands following a victory against Golden State. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars made the announcement. Russell booted the ball after LeBron James’ two free throws with 1.2 seconds left capped a frantic finish to the second overtime in a 145-144 Lakers victory at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry’s 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left had put Golden State ahead.

